Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Grand Finale Desserts & Pastires in downtown Grand Haven will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth with the wide variety of fresh doughnuts, pastries and cookies they offer daily.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They use locally sourced products and even offer gluten free and vegan options as well.

It's located at 225 Franklin Street in Grand Haven.

For more information visit click here for their website or here for their Facebook page.