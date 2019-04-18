GVSU student continuing to make strides after stroke

Posted 9:42 PM, April 18, 2019, by

Lauren Ziegler (right) visits staff at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital on April 18, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former patient made a triumphant return to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to show the staff how far she’s come since suffering a massive stroke.

Lauren Ziegler is a 21-year-old student at Grand Valley State University who loves working out. In December, she kept collapsing while getting ready for class one morning.

Doctors determined she suffered a massive stroke, causing paralysis to one side of her body and other complications. Since then, Ziegler has fought her way back to regain her speech, strength and endurance.

She was back at Mary Free Bed’s stroke center Thursday to show the staff who helped her recover how far she’s come.

“I always think back to like when it first happened I was like, ‘well I will never be able to do the stuff again that I like? Will I be able to go back to school? Put my clothes on?’” Ziegler said. “But no one really worked with here made me feel like I was like not capable of getting back to where I wanted to be.”

She graduated from the program in January and recently hiked two miles to the Devil’s Bridge in Arizona. Ziegler says it was quite the accomplishment considering she wasn’t able to walk down a hallway just a few weeks prior.

“It’s amazing to watch, it`s so comforting to us that she`s going to continue to have a life and be able to chase her dreams,” said her mother Stacy Ziegler.

For now, Lauren Ziegler says she’s working on graduating from GVSU, and then plans on going to physical therapy school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.