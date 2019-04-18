Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital concerns result in state audit

Posted 8:57 PM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58PM, April 18, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The state auditor general is investigating the care and staffing at Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital after a request from state Sen. Winnie Brinks of Grand Rapids and Rep. Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo.

“We started hearing concerns late last year, that there was issues with staffing, and having an adequate number of staff, that creating unsafe situations for both patients and employees,” Brinks said.

The information requested by Brinks and Hoadley revealed staff works a surprisingly high amount of overtime.

More than 20% of total hours worked in fiscal year 2018 were overtime. Sixty percent of staff regularly had overtime hours more than 25% greater than regular hours.

The findings also show staff and patients were injured while staff was working overtime or double shifts for employees who have direct patient contact, like nurses and nursing assistants.

Most overtime hours were done as a part of working a double shift, defined as longer than 12 hours of work. That increase in overtime was determined to be a result of a lack of qualified staff to perform necessary duties for patient care.

“It can be a very stressful job. And when you have staff that is working lots of overtime, and maybe not having the qualifications necessary to deal with the folks there, and the diagnosis there, it’s really not fair to the patients and the employees,” Brinks said.

Read the full report here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.