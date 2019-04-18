Kent Co. residents receiving fake iPhones in mail

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after receiving two reports of people receiving fake iPhones in the mail.

Authorities said they received two calls from people in the Caledonia area who said they had received iPhones that they didn’t order in the mail. One of the residents said they received one phone Monday and two more on Tuesday.

The phones turn on and appear to be real, but authorities say they appear to be fake and from China.

Investigators haven’t determined why these incidents are happening, but are looking into a person who is trying to sell fake phones in a business parking lot.

