Lowell man facing child porn charges

LOWELL, Mich. — A Lowell man was arrested after a computer repair shop allegedly found child porn on his computer.

Bradley Harris, 55, was arraigned Monday on two counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities began looking into Harris after a local repair shop found what they thought was child porn on his computer, leading investigators to Harris’ home in Lowell, where they seized more electronic devices.