GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --- Another Broadway show is coming to Grand Rapids in a few weeks! On Thursday, two of the youngest cast members of 'Waitress' joined us in studio to talk about their experience.
Meet the youngest cast members of ‘Waitress’
-
West Michigan kids audition for Broadway musical
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 26
-
Grand Rapids Public Library eliminates fines on youth materials; forgives debts
-
Former president Barack Obama featured in hit song
-
High school show goes on for special guest, despite winter weather
-
-
Black History Month Feature: Marcel “Fable the Poet” Price-First GR Poet Laureate of Color
-
Grand Rapids police union responds to suspension of captain
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 17
-
Grand Rapids Football Club starting Kids Club for young fans
-
Rally held for Grand Rapids man detained by ICE
-
-
Grand Rapids police address recent recorded incidents; officer suspended
-
Unplug at the new Blue Bridge Games in Grand Rapids
-
Gov. Whitmer visits GR Public Museum for ‘Winter Warm-Up’