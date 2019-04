GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Southbound US-131 reopened at 7:08 p.m. Thursday, following a multi-car crash south of Wealthy Street.

It occurred around 6:16 p.m. Thursday, between Wealthy and Franklin streets.

The freeway was shut down at Wealthy Street, where traffic was being re-routed.

There’s no early word on what caused the crash. Multiple police and fire units responded, as well as an ambulance.