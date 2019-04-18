× Ottawa Co. crash pins driver, sends 3 to hospital

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after a crash that pinned him in his vehicle Thursday in Ottawa County.

It happened around 2:51 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and M-6.

Authorities said a vehicle exiting the highway turned in front of a southbound vehicle on 8th Avenue and caused a crash.

The driver of the vehicle exiting the highway was pinned in his vehicle for about 30 minutes and sustained substantial injuries. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance after the crash.

Two people in the southbound vehicle were also taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.