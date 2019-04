Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American Char has been voted some of the best barbeque, but you need to be the judge of that! Meat lovers need to get their taste buds ready for BBQ Bash 2019 at American Char.

Chef Len stopped by with all the details on the event, along with some of his most popular dishes.

BBQ Bash Kick Off will take place April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

American Char is located at 6394 Adams Street in Drenthe.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.