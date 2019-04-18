× Suspects at large after Kzoo Co. home invasion

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are at large after breaking into a home and robbing the people inside.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Grassy Meadows Avenue in Richland Township near the Savannah Trace Townhomes.

The two suspects, one of which was armed with a firearm, fled from the scene before police could arrive.

They are being described as a black male about 6’5, with short hair, last seen wearing a blue and white jogging suit. The second suspect is only being described as a black man.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Silent Observer.