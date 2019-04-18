The Griffins ready for ‘fresh start’ in playoffs after nine game losing skid

Posted 7:52 PM, April 18, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Just weeks ago, the Grand Rapids Griffins were competing for a Central Division championship, but after a nine game losing streak, they'll take on division champ Chicago on the road.

"It's a clean sheet," forward Chris Terry added, "we forgot about that nine games, it doesn't matter to us, it's about Friday, it's about how we feel right now and preparing on the ice the past few days. We're taking care of our bodies off the ice and we're ready to go Friday."

Detroit Red Wings top prospect, Filip Zadina has been quiet in the team's losing skid as well but is ready to go in his first postseason since being drafted sixth overall in the NHL Draft.

"For us it's a new season," Zadina said, "it's the playoffs, anything can happen. We get to play the way we want and we have to compete every single game and we'll see what happens in the first round."

The puck will drop on game one Friday at 8:00 pm ET.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.