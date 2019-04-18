× Tulip Time announces Grand Marshals for parades

HOLLAND, Mich. – Tulip Time has announced some big names to lead this year’s parades.

“Good Morning America” meteorologist and West Michigan native Ginger Zee will be the Grand Marshal for the Volksparade, which is on Wednesday, May 8 in downtown Holland.

The Kinderparade will be led by the descendants of the family that introduced the idea of Tulip Time in 1927. Lida Rogers, Hannah Rogers and Joe Rogers, along with The Women’s Literary Club pitched the idea to Holland leaders. Lida Rogers, then a biology teacher at Holland High School, read a poem, called “Come Down to Holland in Tulip Time.” In 1928, the city council bought 100,000 tulip bulbs from the Netherlands, and planted them. They came up in 1929 and Tulip Time was born. The Kinderparade is Thursday, May. The co-marshals are representatives of The Women’s Literary Club.

John Karsten, best known as the Holland Town Crier for the past 40 years, will be the Grand Marshal of the Muziekparade on Saturday, May 11. Karsten is retiring from his role at the end of the 2019 festival.

