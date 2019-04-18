US-131 resurfacing begins Tuesday in Kalamazoo area

PORTAGE, Mich. — Major repairs to US-131 in Portage, Kalamazoo, and Oshtemo Township will slow down traffic for a couple of months.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans for work to begin Tuesday, Apr. 23, on US-131 in both directions between Milham Avenue overpass and a point north of M-43 W. Main Street. Work is expected to be completed by June 21.

During the project, the ramp from Stadium Drive to northbound US-131 will be closed for certain periods, including overnights Monday-Thursday 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Friday overnights from 8 p.m. to Saturdays 10 a.m., and Saturday overnights from 7 p.m. to Sunday 11 a.m. The ramp from westbound W. Main St. to southbound US-131 will be closed using the same schedule.

Crews will be removing concrete, repairing joints and shoulders, and resurfacing.

(The original version of this post said the project begins Monday. It begins Tuesday, April 23.)