US-131 to be resurfaced in Kalamazoo area

131 LC Milham to W Main map

PORTAGE, Mich. — Major repairs to US-131 in Portage, Kalamazoo, and Oshtemo Township will slow down traffic for a couple of months.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans for work to begin Monday, Apr. 23, on US-131 in both directions between Milham Avenue overpass and a point north of M-43 W. Main Street. Work is expected to be completed by June 21.

During the project, the ramp from Stadium Drive to northbound US-131 will be closed for certain periods, including overnights Monday-Thursday 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Friday overnights from 8 p.m. to Saturdays 10 a.m., and Saturday overnights from 7 p.m. to Sunday 11 a.m. The ramp from westbound W. Main St. to southbound US-131 will be closed using the same schedule.

Crews will be removing concrete, repairing joints and shoulders, and resurfacing.

