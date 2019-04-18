Wayland’s Presley Hudson invited to training camp with WNBA’s Seattle Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYLAND, Mich -- Wayland graduate Presley Hudson has had quite the career. Hudson went on to play at Central Michigan where she set several records, graduating as the program's all-time leading scorer, three-point shooter and free throw shooter as well. Now, she's preparing for a new venture as she signs a deal with the defending WNBA champion, Seattle Storm to attend training camp.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity to fulfill my dream," Hudson told us over the phone, "in training camp nothing is guaranteed, so you have to work for everything and getting a roster spot is going to be really tough but i'm just going to work my butt off to get one."

Since her high school days at Wayland, Hudson has worked to get to the next level.

"It's been a lot of hard work and dedication just staying in the gym," she added on her journey, "I put goals and dreams in my head when I was younger and I wanted to accomplish those. Thanks to my coaches, my teammates and my family for helping me get there."

Hudson will report to Seattle on May 2nd with the Storm season opening up on May 25th.