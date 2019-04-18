Wildlife, wildflowers and more await at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nature is starting to bud and bloom, and wildlife is starting to stir around West Michigan. A great place to take it all in is at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, and they have plenty of events to help see it all.

On May 3 they'll be hosting the Birds and Breakfast event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Then there'll be a Spring Wildflower Hike on May 11. The English version of the hike will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and an English/Spanish bilingual version from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

On the same day, they'll be having the Native Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on these events, visit cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.