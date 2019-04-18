Wildlife, wildflowers and more await at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Posted 11:17 AM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, April 18, 2019

Nature is starting to bud and bloom, and wildlife is starting to stir around West Michigan. A great place to take it all in is at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, and they have plenty of events to help see it all.

On May 3 they'll be hosting the Birds and Breakfast event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Then there'll be a Spring Wildflower Hike on May 11. The English version of the hike will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and an English/Spanish bilingual version from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

On the same day, they'll be having the Native Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on these events, visit cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.

