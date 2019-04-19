× 2 hospitalized after crash in US-31 backup

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Friday after a three-vehicle crash on US-31 in Ottawa County.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on US-31 near Ridge Street in Ferrysburg.

Authorities said a car going south on the highway didn’t stop in time for traffic that had backed up due to a malfunction with the drawbridge over the Grand River.

The southbound car collided with an SUV that was in traffic, sending it into a third car.

The drivers of the first and third vehicles were taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.