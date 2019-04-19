‘Bliss and Vinegar’ opens in Grand Rapids Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bliss & Vinegar’s new downtown restaurant is officially open in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

The new space offers a fresh, healthy menu focused around chopped salads, wraps and quinoa bowls, with the addition of a retail shop featuring fresh produce, specialty food products and kitchen items.

The made-to-order menu allows people to customize every part of their meal with more than 50 salad toppings and house-made dressings, made from scratch with only natural ingredients and no preservatives.

Bliss and Vinegar was voted as having the ‘Best Salads’ in a GR reader’s poll and named one of the top 10 best vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Michigan.

