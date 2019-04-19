Brunch with real bunnies at Posh Petals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This takes getting pictures with the Easter Bunny to a whole new level.

On Saturday, April 20 from 10:30a.m. to 1p.m. bring the kids to Brunch with the Bunnies at Posh Petals, 806 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids. This is an open house style event. Snack on food, make a bunny ear craft and get some professional photos of everyone with real bunnies! The cost is $20 per child, $35 for families with two children ($10 for any additional child in a family over two children).

Looking ahead to Mother's Day, just a reminder to pre-order those blooms! Posh Petals will be holding their popular Make-it for Mommy event on Saturday, May 11 from 10:30a.m. to 3p.m. Kids can design their own floral arrangement for the special lady in their life. For $20, you'll get a cute vase and 5 stems to arrange.

Also, stop by one of their pop-ups for a bouquet at Rowers Club on Saturday, May 11 and at Sweet Nectar on Wednesday, May 22.

For all of your unique and gorgeous flower needs, call Posh Petals at 616.363.3337 and find them on Facebook