Bunny Butt Cheese Ball will be a big hit this Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to step up your Easter treats game? Your guests will get a good giggle with the Bunny Butt Cheese Ball. Sure, it's cute, but it's tasty, too! This recipe mimics a rabbit looking down a hole with just its backside sticking out. So cute!

As soon as FOX 17 Morning Mix host Leigh Ann Towne saw the picture, heard that it contained cream cheese AND Funfetti cake mix, she was sold on the idea. She found this recipe on Pinterest thanks to Emily Enchanted.

Ingredients:

1 cup Funfetti cake mix

1/2 cup sprinkles

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/cup white chocolate chips

1 bag coconut flakes

1 tsp. butter extract (Yes, this is a thing and different from butter. You can find it by the spices. It simply adds a butter flavor)

16 ounces cream cheese

For decorating:

pink M&M's for the feet pads

For dipping:

graham crackers or similar style crackers/cookies

Directions:

Mix your cake mix, sprinkles, sugar, vanilla, white chocolate chips, butter extract and cream cheese in a bowl. In a separate bowl, simply dump your coconut. You will eventually roll the balls you have created in the coconut. Divide the mixture into one large ball along with three smaller balls. The large ball will be the bum, one ball will go on top of the bum as the tail and then you will flatten the other two down so they look like the bottom of a rabbit's feet.

Roll all of the cheese balls so that they are coated with coconut. Then, begin creating your bunny butt! Finish by putting the M&M's on the feet, as seen below.