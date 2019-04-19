Easter services impacted by fire at Holland Twp. church

Posted 4:58 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59AM, April 19, 2019

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Easter weekend services will be impacted after a fire broke out a church in Holland Township Friday morning.

It took multiple fire agencies from Ottawa County to put out the fire which broke out around 3 a.m. Friday at the Lakeshore Church of Christ, 711 Butternut Drive in Holland Township.

No word on what sparked the fire but the fire chief says the pastor is aware of the damage and now working to make arrangements for Easter weekend services.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more.

