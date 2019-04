Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA, Mich. -- April is Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Month and an organization called NO Defense to Self-Defense is hosting another free women's self-defense seminar on April 28.

Organizers stress the importance of not only protecting yourself and joined us in studio on Friday.

It's being held from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Freedom Acres School. It's located at 2191 Harwood Road in Ionia.

They do offer other seminars. To learn more click here.