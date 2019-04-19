Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Peaches! Peaches is a 2-year-old Terrier mix who loves peanut butter! She also loves to cuddle on the couch, go for walks and would do well with a family who is capable of handling a strong canine.

National Pet Id We ek

This week is National Pet Id Week. HSWM wants to highlight the importance of making sure your pet has an ID. It's also important to have your pet chipped, especially if they are unable to wear an ID.

Brushes with Benefits (April 23rd)

Join HSWM for a paint night at Harmony Hall from 7-9 p.m. for a fun and crafty event to benefit the animals at HSWM. Pre-purchased tickets are required.

The Cat Rescuers (May 9th)

Join HSWM for a special viewing of "The Cat Rescuers" at Celebration Cinema North. Tickets are only available at the Tugg.com and will not be available on the day of. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 29.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.