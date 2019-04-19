Grand Rapids’ first and only food truck court opens April 20

Posted 11:05 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, April 19, 2019

Food trucks are more than just a trend, and Grand Rapids is putting a unique twist on the food turck expereince with the city's first and only food truck court, Street Eats GR.

Street Eats GR will be located at 822 Ottawa Avenue North West, featuring rotating food trucks from the West Michigan area all specializing in different foods. The court also includes outdoor seating and a full-service bar.

Food trucks will be parked year-round, with a heated tent available for cool weather seasons.

Street Eats GR will kick off the new venue with a grand opening on Saturday, April 20 from 12 to 8 p.m.

Afterward, the food truck court will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit streeteatsgr.com.

