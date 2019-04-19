Guiding Light changing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan man is sharing his story of success after getting out of prison.

25-year-old Joe Lewis is now working a job he loves in Walker. But, just over a year ago, he was walking out of prison after serving three and a half years inside for armed robbery. "I was running with the wrong people at the time. A lot of my influences weren’t good and so it just caused me to think in the wrong ways and do the wrong things," he tells FOX 17.

"I was prepared to be kind of uncomfortable for awhile because I didn’t know what my situation would be. But a guy referred me to the guiding light and went there."

Guiding light offers several resources to men of West Michigan trying to get back on their feet after a difficult patch in life. They offer a substance recovery program, a work training program, a job placement program and a housing program.

