Learn to make the planet a better place at Kalamazoo Earth Day Festival

It's time to celebrate all things mother nature! Earth Day 2019 festivities will be hopping in Kalamazoo for the Earth Day Festival on Saturday.

The festival will raise awareness of environmental crises and how we can save the Earth with small changes we make in our daily lives. Over 80 community partners such as businesses, political and activist groups, governmental offices, Native American groups, and more will share ways people can help the environment as part of the festival.

101,000 Acts of Green is the theme; there are 101,000 households in Kalamazoo County, and groups are looking to inspire people to take actions, small and large, for sustainability.

There will also be food vendors, music, and kids' activities.

Kalamazoo Earth Day Festival will take place at Bronson Park from 12 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

