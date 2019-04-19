Lumberjacks ready to host Dubuque in USHL Eastern Conference semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Muskegon Lumberjacks are the top seed in the USHL Eastern Conference after finishing the regular season with 86 points. Now, they're gearing up for the conference semifinals against the Dubuque Fighting Saints, a team they split four regular season meetings with, all four games decided by one goal.

First-year Lumberjack head coach, Mike Hamilton understands what it will take to be successful in the playoffs.

"It all starts with solid goaltending," he said, "Brandon Bussi has been solid all season long so hopefully he can keep that going in the playoffs."

Muskegon will host games one and two on Saturday and Sunday evening.