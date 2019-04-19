Michigan State’s Winston staying in school, Ward leaving

Posted 6:19 PM, April 19, 2019, by

Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives with the ball against Elijah Childs #10 of the Bradley Braves during their game in the First Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State All-America guard Cassius Winston is returning for his senior year and Nick Ward is entering the NBA draft and plans to end his college career.

The school announced the decisions Friday.

Winston, the Big Ten player of the year, averaged nearly 19 points per game as a junior and broke a Big Ten single-season record with 291 assists. He led the Spartans to the Final Four after helping them win the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.

Ward averaged nearly 13 points and six-plus rebounds per game in a season stunted by a broken left hand. He entered his name in the NBA draft last year after his sophomore season and chose to return to college.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.