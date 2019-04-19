Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The dinosaurs will live on, well at least the exhibit at Grand Rapids Public Museum will for a couple more weeks. Families still have time to take a trip through time through the "Expedition: Dinosaur" exhibit for another two weeks.

Visitors can control life-size robotic dinos, dig up fossils, and learn how much our understanding of pre-historic life has changed since the 1800s.

The attraction is $12 for adults and $7 for kids, though Kent County residents can get in for even less.

The new end date for the exhibit is now May 12.

2. A long-lasting Easter tradition will take place this weekend at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum's Easter Egg-Stravaganza.

The event honors first lady Betty Ford's 1975 Easter Egg Roll and will take place Saturday morning.

From 9:30 to 11:30, kids can search through the museum's exhibits for Easter Eggs. There will also be a chance for kids to meet and take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

The event is open to children 10 and under, but RSVP because space is limited.

3. Prom is a right of passage that many high school students look forward to. This weekend a teacher in Zeeland is making the special night a reality for five of her students, and it's something she's been planning for nearly three years.

This is the first year that students in the autism program at Zeeland High School are old enough to go to prom. Morgan, a Peer to Peer mentor, has been friends with the teens for four years, so she said she didn't hesitate to pull out all the stops when asking all five of them to prom.

Their teacher, Lani Dohrman, is making sure the boys get the full experience; they're getting tuxes and boutineers.

Dohrman has been planning since she started the autism program three years ago, and says she can't wait to finally see her students dance the night away.

Prom is this Saturday, and they're for sure going to have a good time.

4. One bakery is celebrating April 20 with some free sweet treats. Insomnia Cookies is giving away cookies for free at all their locations, including the new one in Allendale.

All people have to do is show up, and get a cookie for free.

The store also offers pick-up and delivery until 3 a.m. in case people get a late night craving.

Their latest offering is a pizza bookie cake, available for a limited time only.

5. The City of Grand Rapids turns 169-years-old in just a couple weeks. To celebrate the milestone, they're throwing a party!

Hudsonville Ice Cream will set up in Rosa Parks Circle downtown to hand out free ice cream.

Grab a pint, and also enjoy some music and other festivities. It's happening from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2.