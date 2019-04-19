One stabbed in fight in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident is hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck Friday morning.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of N. Edwards.

Public safety officers say the suspect is a 48-year-old Kalamazoo resident, who is still currently at large. Investigators say that the suspect and the victim had been arguing before the stabbing. No other details about the suspect or the victim were released.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.