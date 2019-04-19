× Ottawa County crash sends 2 to hospital

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were injured in a crash Friday evening in Ottawa County.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Tallmadge Township.

Authorities said a man going east on Lincoln Street stopped at the intersection but turned in front of a vehicle going south on 8th Avenue and caused a crash.

The driver and a passenger in the eastbound vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital in good condition with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The other vehicle’s driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.