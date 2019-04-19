Pedestrian struck at US-131 and West River Drive

Posted 5:20 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37AM, April 19, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We are working to learn more about injuries after a pedestrian was hit by a car early Friday near US-131 and West River Drive.

The crash caused police to temporarily close the northbound on and off ramps from US-131 at West River Drive and West River Drive in both directions, but all lanes have since reopened.

No word on the condition of the pedestrian or the driver involved in the crash.

We will update you once we learn more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.