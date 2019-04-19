× Pedestrian struck at US-131 and West River Drive

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We are working to learn more about injuries after a pedestrian was hit by a car early Friday near US-131 and West River Drive.

The crash caused police to temporarily close the northbound on and off ramps from US-131 at West River Drive and West River Drive in both directions, but all lanes have since reopened.

No word on the condition of the pedestrian or the driver involved in the crash.

We will update you once we learn more information.