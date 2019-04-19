Red Wings to name Steve Yzerman general manager

Posted 9:41 AM, April 19, 2019, by

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wing Steve Yzerman #19 enters a ceremony honoring Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Two people familiar with the decision say Steve Yzerman will be named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.

Ken Holland will become the team’s senior vice president after being its general manager for two-plus decades, the two people told The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

Yzerman was a captain for a league-record 20 seasons in Detroit. He stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning last year, triggering talk he would come back to run the Red Wings.

Yzerman’s contract with the Lightning expired when they were eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs earlier this week by Columbus after tying a league record with 62 wins.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.