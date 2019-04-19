Roll-over crash sends 1 to the hospital

SPARTA, Mich — Three area fire and police departments responded to a roll-over at the intersection of 13 Mile Road and Kenowa Avenue.

A pickup truck pulling a trailer and an SUV crashed this evening around 8 p.m. sending one of the victims to the hospital, injuring others.

The pickup truck was found on it’s roof in the ditch when officials arrived at the scene. According to Kent County Dispatch, the injuries reported were serious, but not life-threatening.

Officials believe a disregarded stop sign caused the accident, but it is still unclear which driver was responsible. Officials continue to investigate this crash.

Sparta Fire Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Rockford Fire Department responded.