Teen drowns in pool at Boyne Mountain

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. – A teen has died at a popular northern Michigan resort.

The president and general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, Ed Grice, issued a statement that a 14-year-old girl drowned Thursday night in the resort’s Clock Tower Lodge pool.

“Our security department received the call of a possible drowning at 6:08 p.m. Thursday. 911 had also been called and first responders arrived shortly after. Resort security, EMS, and the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office rendered assistance. The victim was then transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital. The loss of a child is unfathomable. The parents, family and friends of this young lady are in our thoughts during this time of sorrow.”

In an email statement, the resort says that the pool, and all the other pools at the resort, do not have lifeguards. It is not known how long the girl was in the pool. The girl had been accompanied to the pool area by her parents and sister.

Boyne officials did not release the identity of the girl or the family.