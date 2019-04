WGN-TV – Pull over, jackass!

For several drivers on I-90 Wednesday, that phrase has never been more true.

The Cook County Sheriffs Office posted a video of one of their officers helping to save a donkey near Arlington Heights Road.

The officer exited her cruiser, helped guide the donkey to the side of the road and moved traffic safely around the scene.

According to their Twitter account, the Donkey, named Dusty, was safely returned to his owner.