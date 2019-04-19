× West Michigan men caught with 80 walleyes

LANSING, Mich. — Three West Michigan men were caught with 80 walleyes from the Detroit River on Thursday.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources received an anonymous tip that three men had caught too many fish on the Detroit River and were heading towards Grand Rapids on I-96.

When an officer found the vehicle and asked the driver how many fish they had, he came clean and said, “too many.” There found to have 80 fish, 65 more than the legal limit for a day.

The three men – a 28-year-old from Byron Center, a 38-year-old from Allendale and a 30-year-old from Jenison – admitted to fishing the Detroit River earlier and that they had all caught and kept too many fish.

All three were given tickets and could lose their fishing licenses as a result. An Ingham County judge will also determine the reimbursement fee, which is calculated by weighing each fish and charging $10 per pound.