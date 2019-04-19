× Wrong-way driver hospitalized after crash in Calhoun Co.

MARSHALL, Mich. — A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after crashing his vehicle while driving on the wrong side of a Calhoun County highway.

It happened around 3:57 a.m. on I-69 near Marshall. Dispatchers received multiple reports of someone driving south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

Deputies found the vehicle after it crashed into a guardrail near mile marker No. 26. The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.