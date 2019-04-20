× Calhoun Co. Health Dept confirms Mumps cases in county jail

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department is confirming cases of mumps that is says is confined “within the jail population.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) says mumps is a contagious disease that typically begins with a fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. After that, an infected person will develop swelling of their salivary glands.

The county Health Department says there are no confirmed mumps cases outside the jail community, and that it worked with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office to immediately segregate any residents of the jail who had contact with a mumps case.

“We began working with local and state Health officials when the initial case was discovered” says Sheriff Matt Saxton in a county news release. “At this point we have not had additional cases and have provided MMR immunizations to residents that have not been previously immunized.”

The MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine prevents mumps in those who have not been exposed to mumps. But the Calhoun County Health Department says it does not prevent infection if a person has already been exposed to mumps. So, the health department is recommending that everyone be up-to-date on their MMR vaccination or know their immunity status.

“Anyone who is not immune from a previous mumps infection or from vaccination can become infected with mumps. It is more common in infants, children, and young adults.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics, and American Academy of Family Physicians recommend children receive the MMR vaccine at 12-15 months and again at 4-6 years of age. All adolescents should have documentation of 2 doses of MMR. All adults born in 1957 or later should have documented immunity or two doses of MMR vaccine. Those considered not medically eligible for the MMR vaccine include pregnant patients or those with an immuno-compromised condition such as advanced HIV or those on drugs that decrease the immune system.

Anyone who may’ve been exposed to mumps should seek medical attention.

To help prevent the spread of mumps and other infections:

• Wash hands well and often with soap

• Do not share eating or drinking utensils

• Regularly clean surfaces that are frequently touched (such as doorknobs, tables, counters, etc.) with soap and water or cleaning wipes

• Minimize close contact with other people when you are sick

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and put the used tissue in the trash can

Dr. William Nettleton, Calhoun County Medical Director states, “We are working closely with the Calhoun County Jail to prevent further cases of mumps, a vaccine-preventable disease. The best protection against mumps is the MMR vaccine.”