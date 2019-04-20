× Capsized boat dumps couple and dog into Ottawa County bayou

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people and a dog were rescued after the boat they were riding in overturned in Petty’s Bayou on Saturday morning.

At 10:41 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Petty’s Bayou regarding a small boat that had capsized and two people along with their dog were in the water.

A full water response was initiated with several agencies assisting the Sheriff’s Office. While responding units were headed to the scene it was learned that other fishing boats had gone to the aid of those in the water and had taken both a male and a female to shore.

Their dog joined them by swimming from the boat to shore a short time later.

The operator of the vessel said that while fishing under or near Petty’s Bride a series of waves entered the back of the boat. The couple had been fishing a shallow 10-foot jon boat. When the water settled into the rear of the boat it caused the boat to sink to its level float position in the bayou and both people soon fell out of it.

Both the male and female were taken to an area hospital for exposure treatments where they are listed in stable condition. Their names are not being released at this time.

The dog was taken to an area animal shelter until the owners return for it.

Deputies said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.