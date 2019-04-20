Gunmen shoot 13 to death at family party in Mexico

Posted 9:55 AM, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, April 20, 2019

Flag of Mexico.

MINATITLAN, Mexico (CNN) — Gunmen raided a family party in the Mexican state of Veracruz, killing 13 people, including a child, authorities said.

Four other people were injured in the attack late Friday in the city of Minatitlán

“Federal and state forces have deployed a strong search and capture operation of those responsible for the events,” Gutiérrez Maldonado, secretary of public security in Veracruz state, tweeted Saturday.

Federal authorities are collaborating with the Veracruz state authorities to find those responsible, authorities said.

A man, a plan, an ice cream bike: see how a Caribbean ice cream dream became a city favorite.

State authorities have held an emergency meeting “to address the regrettable and condemnable events,” Veracruz state Gov. Cuitláhuac García tweeted.

A motive for the mass shooting was not immediately known.

The attackers were looking for a person called El Beky, according to preliminary reports obtained by the state police. “El Beky” is the owner of a bar located in Minatitlán.

CNN’s Hira Humayun contributed to this report

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.