Indianapolis Colts owner says he bought John Lennon piano

Posted 7:11 PM, April 20, 2019, by

John Lennon's piano on view at Steinway Hall which will be auctioned off later this year. 1/10/01 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect -via Getty Images (4/20/19)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An upright piano that John Lennon used to write Beatles’ songs has been sold at auction. Just “A Day in the Life” of the owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

Jim Irsay tweeted Saturday that he’s “elated” to now own the instrument Lennon used to compose songs for The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.

The Indianapolis Star reports the piano, made in the 1870s, was auctioned on the site GottaHaveRockandRoll.com . The site estimated it would sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million. As of Saturday afternoon, the final price tag had not yet been announced.

Irsay calls ownership of the piano a “responsibility I take seriously, with future generations in mind.”

The Star says Irsay previously bought guitars once owned by music legends Jerry Garcia, Prince and Bob Dylan.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.