Muskegon Community Come out in Force to Pizza for Paws Fundraiser

MUKSKEGON, Mich.–The Muskegon Humane Society received some big help from the community Saturday night at one of their largest annual fundraisers: pizza for paws.

Good care is something the Muskegon Humane Society is known for…placing 481 cats and dogs just last year. And all while teaching families how to care for them.

“We rescue homeless cats and dogs in the area we also offer a lot of community outreach programs and talk about the importance of animal care,” says Alexis Ogbeorne, The Muskegon Humane Society Executive Director.

And with a staff of only six people, not including volunteers, the work is a community effort.

“Everything we get we used to care and find them forever homes,” Ogbeorne says.

In its second year, Pizza for Paws is an annual fundraiser already making a big impact.

“It’s really overwhelming the response we got this year you know we actually sold out and the bidding is going really well on all of our great auction items. It’s really great to see the whole Muskegon community and beyond helping out our great little shelter,” says Paula Smith of Dog Blessed, the night’s biggest sponsor.

The shelter does not receive government funding and is not affiliated with other humane societies, so it is events like this that keep the doors open and save the lives of companion animals.

“These are the reasons that we can do what we do so it’s so awesome to see so many people come out and support us and now that they’ve got our back,” Ogbeorne says.

Now if you missed out on the event but still want to donate that’s ok you can stop by this link.