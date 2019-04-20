Saturday kicks off sunshine, warm temps Easter weekend

Posted 9:25 AM, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, April 20, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN – We will have plenty of sunshine for your Saturday with some cloud cover and even rain chances for our southeast communities. If you do see any rain it will remain very light only gaining about a quarter to half an inch of rain. Winds will be out of the north and northeast with wind gusts upwards of 25-30 mph which in turn will make our temperatures feel a good ten degrees cooler than actual temperatures throughout the day.

Easter Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies for everyone with even warmer temperatures near 70 degrees. West Michigan will punch into the lower 70s come Monday before our next rain chance arrives. Mainly overnight Monday into Tuesday we will see scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures this week stay mostly above average as we should be sitting at 60 degrees for our afternoon highs this time of year. Enjoy!

