A sunny Easter Sunday before rain arrives late on Monday

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have mostly sunny skies for Easter Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and even warmer temperatures! Winds will remain light and mainly out of the south for the day as temperatures quickly warm above average into the lower 70s.

Monday will start off dry and partly cloudy for our daylight hours. Late in the evening and truly overnight into Tuesday we will have a system bring rain and thunderstorms. We can have heavy downpours at times within these thunderstorms which could make your Tuesday morning commute a bit more challenging especially with construction season in full swing. These storms are not expected to be severe but plan ahead to give yourself some extra time Tuesday morning. The rain and storms move out by early Tuesday afternoon leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Temperatures stay above average all week long even despite our rain chances. This time of year we should be reaching 60 degrees for our daytime highs. Plenty of sunshine on tap for the week with our next minor rain chance arriving overnight Thursday into Friday and late Saturday.