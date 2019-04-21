× Deputies investigating armed robbery at church in Forest Hills

ADA, Mich. — Deputies are currently investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a church.

Dispatchers with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department say it happened around 7:20 a.m. at St. Robert of Newminster Parish on Ada Dr.

No injuries were reported during the incident and no word on how many possible suspects.

Deputies also confirm that another armed robbery occurred earlier in the morning at about 6:30 a.m. near Clyde Park and 28th St in Grand Rapids. They have not determined whether or not the two incidents are connected.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.