Homeowner hospitalized after drunk driver plows into garage

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A man is hospitalized following a crash involving a drunk driver.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke from the Cass County Sheriff’s department reports that it on Sunset Blvd south of US-12 in Porter Township at 6:24 p.m. Saturday evening.

John Hendrickson, a 55-year-old Union resident, was northbound when he lost control, ran off the road, and drove into the detached garage of a home.

The 46-year-old homeowner, Victor Dufour, was in the garage at the time and had to be taken the the hospital for unspecified injuries.

Hendrickson suffered a small cut on his forehead but is expected to be OK.

Deputies believe he was drunk and high on marijuana at the time of the crash.

The incident is still being investigated.