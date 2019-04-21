Jury takes 10 minutes to convict man who said he didn’t need deer license

Posted 11:11 AM, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, April 21, 2019
deer-hunt

ONTONAGON, Mich. (AP) — It didn’t take a jury much time to decide the case of an Upper Peninsula man who was hunting deer without a license.

Ron Ehinger of Ontonagon County claimed he didn’t need a license based on the “laws of nature.”

The Daily Globe in Ironwood reports that a jury needed just 10 minutes to determine that the laws of Michigan applied instead.

The 68-year-old Ehinger was convicted Thursday of two counts of taking a buck with eight antler points or more. He could be ordered to pay thousands of dollars in penalties.

