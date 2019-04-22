Red Flag Warning Issued

April sun can still cause skin damage

Posted 1:24 PM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:37PM, April 22, 2019

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

WEST MICHIGAN – After our first sunny and warm weekend, many West Michigan residents are experiencing their first sunburn of the season.

Dermatologists and meteorologists are reminding you that even though it is still spring and temperatures haven’t quite reached beach levels yet, the sun is strong enough to cause you some pain.

The sun at its current mid-April level is at the same level it would be in mid-August, after the summer solstice.  Average temperatures in mid-August are significantly higher, and, by then, most people are into the seasonal habit of using sunscreen.  April sunburn catches people more off-guard.

So, if you are going to be spending time outside, start using your sunscreen. According to the EPA, Monday’s UV rating in West Michigan is 6, which means your skin can be damaged by the sun with 30 minutes of exposure.

