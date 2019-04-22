“Backspin: The Trilogy” raising money to help local kids go to college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Street life, and then prison. While some in this situation find themselves without many supporting them, that was quite the opposite for Anthony Lambers. A mentor from high school saw him through the bad, which lead to the good Lambers is bringing to other high schoolers today.

Lambers is now on a mission to raise thousands of dollars for high school kids in West Michigan through the RP Scholarship Fund.

The RP Scholarship Fund is a non-profit organization set up in the memory of the late Richard Pullen, Lambers mentor. Through fundraising, the organization raises money to help high schoolers from Wyoming and Muskegon to go to college.

For the third year, Lambers will be hosting The Backspin fundraiser at the JW Marriot on April 27.

The '80s and '90s themed fundraiser will feature a concert featuring hip-hop artist DJ Quik. This year's fundraising goal is $50,000.

Tickets range from $65 to $125, with 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to the Grand Rapids community foundation in form of an endowment, ensuring long term stability.

Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Learn more about the RP Scholarship program at rpscholarship.org.